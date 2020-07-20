Pasting quoted code perfectly

You have some code you need to incorporate into a multi-line string. What’s the quickest and best way to handle it? Although I see people do this all the time, manually adding spaces to each line isn’t the best solution.

Here’s a quick Xcode tip:

First, paste your material into scope. Retain the indentation by using Edit > Paste and Preserve Formatting.

Next, if you haven’t placed them already, add the assignment and triple-quotes above and below the pasted material.

Select your material and use Editor > Structure > Shift-Right (Command-]) to line up the left edge of the text with the closing triple-quote. This command moves all selected material n spaces to the right, depending on how you’ve set up your tabbing. There’s a matching Shift-Left if you indent a little too much.

Hope this helps someone.