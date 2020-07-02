Pronouncing all the things: Jumping into my bin folder

After dutifully training people to pronounce
simctl correctly (“sim control”, not cuddle or kittle), I stopped by my binary folder (
/bin, also pronounced “bin”, like the thing you throw stuff into) this morning to see how I pronounce all sorts of things. I’m curious as to how my pronunciations compare to yours.
Here is a list of how I say things from my highly unscientific survey of
/bin:
cat: Meow. Does anyone not say “cat”? (From “concatenate”)
csh: See shell. See shell run. Run shell run. Who’s a good shell? Yes you are!
df: Dee Eff or occasionally disk free. Mostly “Run df to see how much free disk there is” (notice the inversion from “disk free” to “free disk”).
chmod,
chown: Change mod but I mostly say “make it executable” or “add read permission”. I almost never say it out loud. Similarly,
chownis just “change owner” because saying “change own” is just weird.
cp,
rm,
mv: See Pee (no 30) or copy. Are Em or remove. And “move”. Don’t let anyone convince you it’s “mivv”.
ls: Ell ess. I almost never say “list” but I do say “list the contents of the working directory with ell ess”.
rmdir,
mkdir: Arr emm dear or remove “dear”, and “make dear” (which, you know, is really sweet when you think about it.)
pwd: I only ever say “print the working directory”.
ln: Going against the trend, it’s always “ell enn”, not “link”. Probably because I never use this and always use
lnsinstead.
I’m not sure this post has much of a point other than to amuse you by how I waste time in the morning before the caffeine kicks in. Let me know how wrong I am and what the correct pronunciation of some of these items are.
4 Comments
In the ‘Simulator and devices’ virtual lab at this year remote WWDC, I heard the Apple engineers say “simcuttle”. I asked them again how they pronounce it and they confirmed the team calls it “simcuttle”…
That’s okay. I forgive them for the error.
A couple I think about occasionally:
– /usr: Always “User”.
– /etc: “Etsy”. I guess there must be people out there who pronounce it et cetera?
– /zsh: Zed shell. Come at me.
I’ve always said rumdir and muckdir for some reason