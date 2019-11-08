My enemy the Minimap

The minimap is one of Xcode 11’s starring features. I know many people were excited for it at its debut but after months of exposure, I now just disable it in the Adjust Editor Options menu (the five horizontal lines of unequal width indicating the contents of the primary editor) and grab back that room on my screen:

I’ve spent some time recently considering exactly why it is I hate the minimap so much. It’s not just that it takes up valuable horizontal space (although to be honest, it’s mostly that). If it did a better job to help me navigate or conceptualize my code, I wouldn’t resent that space. Rather, I get little out of it and it’s a blurred colorful distracting mess for me.

In theory, the minimap is a specialized scrollbar for code. It highlights where are you with respect to the file. You hover the cursor over it to view tooltip details. Upon finding a section, you can quickly jump to it. Hold the command key down and all the tooltips appear at once for a quick and actionable overview. All contextual bookmarks are larger sized so technically “legible” although I can barely read them with my bad eyes.

I don’t care where I am physically inside my file, so the scope highlights don’t offer much. I care where I am conceptually. My jump bar gives me the same overview as the minimap (using the command key) without stealing screen space or distracting me with extra pointless blurry information.

What I am at a loss to figure out is how the minimap does that better than my beloved jump bar or why people prefer having the big jumble on-screen. As far as I can figure, the overview (whether jump bar or minimap command key) provides the most powerful tool because it relies on recognition of the details you’re looking for. But most of the minimap is designed around recall: where you are in the file, what the shape of your code is like, etc, which is a far weaker place for cognitive support.

So what am I missing? Why should I love the minimap? Please help me figure out what I am not understanding here and help me turn the minimap from an enemy to a friend.