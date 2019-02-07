Fleeing Bluehost: It’s crunch time

I have under 30 days to move from Bluehost or I’ll be locked into another year. If you don’t recall, Bluehost is infuriating. It shuts down whenever I have a traffic spike. Its SSL certificates are not automatically renewed, so every 90 days or so things fail.

My email is associated with unifiedlayer, one of the worst spam providers, which means that a lot of my outgoing email never arrives. Every time I need tech support, they try to upsell me to yet another paid service. The fees have increased and increased over time.

While I’d really love to have a statically generated site, I’m not willing to give up comments. I’m sticking with WordPress as the least turbulent solution unless someone has a better idea.

I need email. I need a wordpress site. I’d like to keep a listserv going but I can probably transfer that to slack if needed. I can’t really think of any other features that I need at this time.

Diogene recommended SiteGround. It offers well reviewed WordPress hosting. This sounds scary though: “For migration just use IMAP for your email and synchronize all mail locally then when you move you host sync back again with IMAP”

Dave DeLong says FastMail is a great solution for the mail-only axis. Hank Gay, Christopher Frederick, and Dewey concur. Christopher mentions that I can set up “SPF and DKIM records” to provide more secure ownership, whatever these things are.

Despite the general love for FastMail, Michael Weaver says iRedMail is a good alternative as well.

Matt mentioned nosupportlinuxhosting.com

Will suggests A2Hosting. Chris likes ASPnix.com.

John Woolsey pitches GreenGeeks.com.

Nate H suggests dreamhost (also recced by Tim as a site for “people who don’t know what they’re doing”, which is pretty much me) and siteground.

Mark Nichols uses WebFaction, but also supports Digital Ocean.

Brian Anderson suggests hostagor.com.

Kevin likes the roll-your own AWS solution: S3 for web, EC2 for wordpress, WorkMail for mail. Any thoughts on these?

Simon Davies agrees on AWS but suggests hosting email with zoho.com.

Dan Messing and Mark Bernstein like pair.com.

I’m looking for the simplest migration with the longest shelf life and the least worries. It should remain reasonably budget affordable as well.

I want to get this done quickly and easily and it scares me to pieces. This is, admittedly, way out of my comfort zone, which explains why I’m still with Bluehost even years after identifying the problems.

Any advice and support will be greatly appreciated.