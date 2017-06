You can drag and drop in the iOS simulator by clicking and holding an item. The item “pops” and you can then drag it to a destination. Today, an Apple engineer shared a neat way to free up a “second finger” during this process.

Pause and press the control key. This pins an item mid-drag, enabling you to use the Mac cursor asĀ another touch. You can then retrieve your drag by grabbing the paused item and conclude your drop.